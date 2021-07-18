Roanoke City schools to host virtual hiring day
Contact 540-853-2776 with any questions.
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is looking to fill multiple positions within their buildings with the help of a virtual hiring fair on Monday.
Human Resources will be holding interviews from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for positions that include teachers, instructional assistants, buildings operations workers and tutors.
To participate:
1. Apply for a position at www.rcps.info/apply
2. Email awimberly@rcps.info to register.
