Roanoke City schools to host virtual hiring day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is looking to fill multiple positions within their buildings with the help of a virtual hiring fair on Monday.

Human Resources will be holding interviews from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for positions that include teachers, instructional assistants, buildings operations workers and tutors.

To participate:

1. Apply for a position at www.rcps.info/apply

2. Email awimberly@rcps.info to register.

Contact 540-853-2776 with any questions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.