Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend

(CDC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 685,485 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, July 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 986 from the 684,499 reported Friday. 275 of those new cases were reported from Sunday to Monday.

The VDH has switched from updating the cases and testing dashboard from daily to Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,257,811 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 9,246,155 reported Sunday. 59% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 53.1% fully vaccinated. 70.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 64.2% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH unveils dashboard to show results of COVID cases by vaccination status

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,853,439 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.7% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 11,483 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,477 reported Friday.

281 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 296 reported Sunday. 57,517 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Family displaced by Roanoke house fire
One dead, deputy injured following officer-involved shooting in Wise County
Body found in Stuarts Draft
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail

Latest News

COVID-19 Patient Back
Franklin County man to return home months after being hospitalized with COVID-19
41% of Population Vaccinated in NRV
41% of Population Vaccinated in NRV
The district also reports school boards around the NRV are preparing to meet and set their own...
New River Health District reports 41% of population is vaccinated
Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation