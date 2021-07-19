Bath County inns see strong summer

WARM SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer travel is way up now that lockdowns have mostly been removed.

In Bath County, not just the big Omni Homestead resort but small, local inns are seeing a lot of business.

They say many visitors seem to just be looking for a chance to get away.

”They just needed time outside of their homes where they didn’t have to worry about getting sick,” said Sarah Williams at the Inn at Gristmill Square. “And they came, a lot of them are from, you know, Richmond, Roanoke, Charlottesville area, Northern Virginia, and it was just a small place for them to relax and feel safe.”

They also took advantage of the lockdown to do some renovating, like in the patio area at the Inn at Gristmill Square, where they added some outdoor seating for the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.