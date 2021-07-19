Advertisement

Bedford man arrested for abuse of four-year-old

Derius Moore mugshot
Derius Moore mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man is charged with felony child abuse, as well as neglect causing serious injury, after a four-year-old was found injured.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint July 18, 2021 of a possible child abuse incident in the county near Bedford. Deputies found the child had severe bruising and a burn to the body.

Investigators learned the child was in the care of Derius Moore, 21 of Bedford. Moore is being held at the Bedford Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. Additional charges are pending.

