Downshift Bikes moves in with Roanoke Mountain Adventures

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After closing their downtown storefront, Downshift Bikes has a new home.

The bike service shop is joining forces with the crew at Roanoke Mountain Adventures, which will now be a one-stop shop for cycling, along with other outdoor activities.

From rentals and new and used bikes to consignment, new parts and bike repairs, owner Jeff Todd says the team is happy to be able to expand their services.

”We already do a lot of bike rentals, so adding the service work component to it and increasing what we do with bike sales was a natural fit because we already did so much.”

Roanoke Mountain Adventures also has electric bikes for rent, which staff says can be very useful for beginner cyclists on uphill trails.

