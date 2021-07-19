Advertisement

Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash

(KGWN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a driver hurt in a crash while being chased by police.

At 12:48 a.m. Monday, July 19, a state trooper tried to pull over a driver for reckless driving, according to Virginia State Police, while headed south on I-581. The driver sped away, leading the trooper to start chasing, according to police.

Police say the driver exited 581 at Elm Avenue, heading west, and crashed minutes later at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Ferdinand Avenue SW.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

