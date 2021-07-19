Advertisement

Driver identified in fatal Alleghany County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a driver killed in a crash in Alleghany County Friday.

John Payne, 25 of Roanoke, died at the scene. He had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. July 16, 2021 on Route 159, less than a mile south of Route 659.

Payne, driving a Chevrolet Equinox, was driving on Route 159. As he went through a curve, he ran off the right side of the road and traveled about 200 feet before overturning into a creek bed, according to police. He was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was partially thrown from the vehicle.

