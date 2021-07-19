Advertisement

Former Liberty University employee files discrimination suit

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former employee of Liberty University is asking for a jury trial, hoping to be awarded missed pay and benefits, and has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the university.

LeeQuan McLaurin was an associate director of student engagement and director of diversity retention from 2018 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit, McLaurin says he was not paid the same as other employees in similar roles. He also says he was scolded by a superior for not disclosing his religious beliefs and for not supporting a religious condemnation of homosexuality. McLaurin says he is gay.

McLaurin, who is Black, also says he was discriminated against based on race.

He says his reported concerns to human resources were ignored, and he was fired in June 2020.

A similar lawsuit has been filed by another former employee.

Read the full lawsuit here:

