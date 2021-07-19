Former Salem Councilman Green dies at 95

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Funeral services are set for Tuesday for former Salem City Councilman Mac Green, who died July 9 at age 95.

According to his obituary, Woodford McKee “Mac” Green, Jr. died at his home in Salem after being “in declining health for several months.” He leaves his wife of 31 years, Anne Marie Green, children Michael Green of Eugene, Oregon, Mark Green of Eugene, Oregon, Michele Green and her husband, Robert Walker of Salem, Emily Green of Roanoke and Adrian Green and his fiancée, Kelsey Johnson of Salem, and two grandchildren, Michael Green Jr. of Buffalo, New York, and Angus Green of Eugene, Oregon.

Green was a Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific in World War II on three troop carriers, according to the City of Salem. He then turned to retail, eventually owning H.R. Johnson Hardware before retiring in 1999. He acted as civil defense coordinator for the Town of Salem in the 1950s, according to his obituary, plus was a charter member of the Salem Jaycees and a member of the Salem Lions Club, and served 65 years in American Legion Salem Post 19.

He was Vice Mayor for the City of Salem from 1974 to 1994, chaired the Council Audit Committee and served on the Virginia Municipal League’s Transportation Committee.

