Franklin County man to return home months after being hospitalized with COVID-19

COVID-19 Patient Back
By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - For the Young family, visiting their dad and grandfather Harry Young at Franklin Health and Rehab has been just conversations through the window.

“For him to be here it’s really been a toll on our family, we have missed him terribly,” said Mark Phillips, Young’s son-in-law.

78-year-old Harry Young has been in five medical facilities since January, fighting COVID-19.

“To find out he had COVID and pneumonia was very devastating; then when he was on the ventilator at his age was really scary, because we had been seeing the outcome of things not going so well for people in their 70s after being on the ventilator,” said Phillips.

Young’s sons-in-law, David Young and Phillips, say Young has had to fight for his life.

“We saw that early on and we knew back in February when things didn’t look well, there was appoint where we were being encouraged to start palliative care and let him go,” said Phillips.

As the family continued to stay and pray together, Young continued to fight and make progress.

“They could see it and we could see it and then he came around to where he started talking, I mean it was sort of mouthing; we could still understand what he was saying.” said David Young.

After seven months, Young is set to be released Tuesday. The family is excited to reconnect.

“I think we are all guilty of taking things for granted, and each other for granted, so this taught us not to do that, cherish each moment and live each day to the fullest,” said Phillips.

