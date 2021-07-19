Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Franklin County farmer explains clingstone vs. freestone peaches

By Neesey Payne
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - It’s peach season and the orchard at Woods Farms in Franklin County is full of the delicious fruit. There are several varieties of peaches, but they fall into two categories -- clingstone and freestone.

“A clingstone ripens from the skin to the seed, where a freestone ripens from the seed to the skin, so it’s the complete opposite,” explained Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

In a clingstone peach, the flesh of the fruit clings to the pit, hence its name. In freestone’s, it doesn’t. Clingstone’s are usually available mid-May to early June, and freestone’s from mid-June to mid-August.

“A lot of people like the freestone, but the clingstone will eat just as good,” Mark said.

Mark has a word of advice for picking out peaches.

“Just don’t squeeze them. If it’s yellowish, red looking, and it smells like a peach, most of the time it’s ripe. If it’s got a greenish tint to them, it ain’t ready yet. If you squeeze it, and somebody else comes and squeezes it, and somebody else comes, you ain’t got nothin’ but mush at the end of the day. Just smell them. You don’t have to squeeze them.”

Mark joked, “As the one lady at the farm market says, it hurts her peelings, ya know?”

Woods Farms is located at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill. The farm stand is open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also find them at the Roanoke City Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the South County Farmers’ Market Thursday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Crews respond to vehicle, house fire in Roanoke
One dead, deputy injured following officer-involved shooting in Wise County
Body found in Stuarts Draft
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 19, 2021
Grown Here at Home: Farmer Explains Clingstone vs. Freestone Peaches
5p Downshift Bikes VOB Rachel 07162021
Downshift Bikes moves in with Roanoke Mountain Adventures
Monday Morning Forecast