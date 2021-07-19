New River Health district reports 41% of their population are vaccinated

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health district recently reported that they’ll continue to work closely with school nurses and pediatricians as kids head back-to-school.

“You know we have people who literally are turning 12 and calling the health department-- you know-- when can I get my son or daughter vaccinated, they’ve just turned 12? So those, there are a lot of them who are turning 12 over the summer, who are getting their vaccine which is wonderful news,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Health District.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the district’s director says they’re still encouraging people 12 and over to get vaccinated, as vaccines for those 12 and under are on the horizon.

“If they do go ahead and approve it this fall by the time we’re getting out to our schools to offer flu vaccine because we are planning to get back into our schools and offer flu vaccines again this year, then we would be more than happy to offer a COVID vaccination along with the flu vaccine,” said Bissell.

Dr. Bissell reports school boards around the New River Valley are preparing to meet to set their own COVID-19 guidelines.

“We encourage all of the family members-- the parents to be vaccinated and then we also encourage the staff at the daycares to be vaccinated and I think most of them are we worked with them early on as we worked with our teachers as well,” said Bissell.

Bissell says Moderna has applied to be authorized for 12 to 17-year olds--- while Pfizer and Moderna both have applied for full authorization.

