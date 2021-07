BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Bedford County Monday.

State police responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. July 19, near the intersection of Wyatts Way and Thornbird Place. One person was confirmed dead.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

