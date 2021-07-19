Police: Treatment continues for Wise County deputy whose stabbing led to shooting of teen

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy, allegedly stabbed by a teenage boy he then shot, continues to receive treatment for his wounds.

State Police say shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a missing 13-year-old girl who, according to her family, had left her family’s home overnight. During the search, deputies received a report of a missing vehicle - a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox - from the home of a male 16-year-old friend of the missing girl.

The Chevrolet was found that afternoon by a resident along the side of a road; the resident said it looked as if someone had tried to hide it with tree branches and limbs.

When a deputy got there, the Equinox had been moved, but he found it nearby with a boy and a girl inside, both identified as the teens who were the object of the search. The boy got out when the deputy told him to, leading to a fight between the two. State Police say the boy stabbed the deputy, who then shot and killed the boy. His remains for taken to a medical examiner’s office for examination and autopsy. State Police say they won’t release his name because of his age and because of the ongoing investigation.

The girl remained inside the vehicle during the incident and was not hurt; she was returned to her family.

A knife with a hawkbill blade was recovered at the scene, according to police.

State Police are looking at the deputy’s body camera footage as evidence. Virginia State Police say once the criminal investigation is done, they will turn their findings over to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp for final review and determination of whether there will be charges.

