Roanoke City Council endorses proposal to rename Lee Plaza
A final vote is yet to be determined, but a portion in honor of Henrietta Lacks, and the area including the Roanoke War Memorial Freedom Plaza are included.
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council announced Monday it has endorsed a proposal to rename Lee Plaza following controversy regarding the glorification of the Confederacy.
