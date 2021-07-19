Advertisement

Roanoke home catches fire after homeowner helps neighbor with burning truck

By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jorge Ramos and his wife spotted a truck on fire at their neighbors house.

“We went to help him, tried to shut down the fire, and we pushed the truck out of the garage,” said Ramos.

While that stopped his neighbors’ home from catching fire, the situation was not over as the truck started to roll toward his home on Hanover Avenue.

Family displaced by Roanoke house fire

Ramos says while helping his neighbor with the burning truck, he never thought it’d result in his house catching fire.

“Because it is an old truck and I guess because of the weight it came down the hill and hit into my wall,” said Ramos.

Even though his neighbor’s home is fine, while his home is now the one damaged, Ramos says he has no regrets about stepping in.

His family will have to spend a few nights in a hotel until their home can be livable again, but he is still grateful.

“My family is okay, this is just superficial, you can fix this, but a life you can not just repair and bring back, " said Ramos.

