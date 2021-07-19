Showers linger for some through the morning commute

Showers linger in our Southern counties for the morning commute

Cooler temperatures expected this afternoon

Drier conditions return later this week

Showers are possible through the morning commute. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

A front is lingering nearby this morning bringing showers to our southern counties. This will likely linger through the morning commute. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain through the day with increasing sunshine to the north into the afternoon. High look to reach the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Once the front finally pushes to our south by Monday, drier weather will move in with a slight drop in humidity expected. Temperatures look to warm by the middle of next week with highs into the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be limited during this stretch.