Showers linger for some through the morning commute
A front lingers nearby keep us cooler today.
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
- Showers linger in our Southern counties for the morning commute
- Cooler temperatures expected this afternoon
- Drier conditions return later this week
MONDAY
A front is lingering nearby this morning bringing showers to our southern counties. This will likely linger through the morning commute. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain through the day with increasing sunshine to the north into the afternoon. High look to reach the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.
REST OF THE WEEK
Once the front finally pushes to our south by Monday, drier weather will move in with a slight drop in humidity expected. Temperatures look to warm by the middle of next week with highs into the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be limited during this stretch.