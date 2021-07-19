Advertisement

Showers linger for some through the morning commute

A front lingers nearby keep us cooler today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Showers linger in our Southern counties for the morning commute
  • Cooler temperatures expected this afternoon
  • Drier conditions return later this week
Showers are possible through the morning commute.
Showers are possible through the morning commute.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

A front is lingering nearby this morning bringing showers to our southern counties. This will likely linger through the morning commute. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain through the day with increasing sunshine to the north into the afternoon. High look to reach the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and cool today.
Mostly cloudy and cool today.(WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Once the front finally pushes to our south by Monday, drier weather will move in with a slight drop in humidity expected. Temperatures look to warm by the middle of next week with highs into the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be limited during this stretch.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Crews respond to vehicle, house fire in Roanoke
One dead, deputy injured following officer-involved shooting in Wise County
Body found in Stuarts Draft
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail

Latest News

Monday Morning Forecast
Scattered showers continue tomorrow mostly to the south.
Rain chances linger as front moves to the south
Sunday Morning Forecast
Flooding remains possible through Sunday.
More scattered storms chances Sunday