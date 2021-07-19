Advertisement

Suspect in Lynchburg shooting waives hearing, has charges changed

Brent Moses mugshot
Brent Moses mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a March 2021 shooting in Lynchburg is now charged with attempted malicious wounding instead of attempted murder.

Brent Moses, charged for the non-critical shooting on Cabell Street, waived his preliminary hearing July 19. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office amended his attempted murder charge to attempted malicious wounding.

Moses remains charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm. One count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of discharging a firearm in a public place were dismissed.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

