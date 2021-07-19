A week up in the sky you don’t want to miss

(WHSV) - This week is the 52nd anniversary of humans landing on the moon and July’s Full Moon will be on full display during an active week up in the sky.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 12 minutes of daylight. By Sunday July 25th, sunrise will move from 6:06 am to 6:12 am and sunset will move from 8:36 pm to 8:30 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 18 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 42 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Sunday July 25th, 11:22 pm 2 min 25° above NNW above N Friday July 23rd, 12:08 am 1 min 17° above NNW above N

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon July 23rd, 10:36 pm Third Quarter Moon July 31st, 9:15 am New Moon August 8th, 9:50 am First Quarter Moon August 15th, 11:19 am

July’s Full Moon

On Friday July 23rd, July’s full moon will be on full display commonly known as the Full Buck Moon, as new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads during this time period. Other names are the Full Thunder Moon, due to thunderstorms being the most common in July and the Full Hay Moon. The Full Moon will be at 10:36 pm, a perfect time for sky watchers on the East Coast.

On Friday July 23rd, July's full moon will occur. (Stellarium)

Other Interesting Events

Tuesday July 20th will be the 52nd anniversary of humans landing on the moon. When Apollo 11 was there, experiments were done on flat terrain for safety reasons. Five other Apollo missions occurred over time in more rocky terrain. Since the moon will be almost full, all six mission sites will be illuminated by the sun including the most westerly site, known as Apollo 12.

The moon will be well illuminated on the anniversary of humans stepping foot on the moon. (Stellarium)

On Wednesday July 21st for about an hour after sunset very low in the west-northwestern sky, Venus will shine over the double star Regulus in Leo. Venus will be within a finger’s width to the upper right of Regulus which will make them both viewable at the same time in a backyard telescope. The duo can be observed by binoculars along with Mars for the entire week.

On Wednesday July 21st, Venus makes a pass by the double star Regulus. (Stellarium)

On Saturday July 24th, the large gibbous moon will be shining between Jupiter and Saturn. Once they appear in the sky around 9:30 pm, the trio will create an excellent photo opportunity.

Saturday July 24th, there will be a great photo opportunity to capture Jupiter, the Moon and Saturn all together. (Stellarium)

On Sunday July 25th, the large gibbous moon will continue to create a great photo opportunity. The moon will move to a slim palm’s width below of Jupiter as these space bodies rise around 10 pm local time. Saturn will be off to the right, but close enough to capture a wide-field image of the two planets and the moon.

On Sunday July 25th, the Moon will be just below Jupiter. (Stellarium)

