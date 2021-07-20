Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children believed to be abducted in North Carolina

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three missing children believed to be abducted from North Carolina Monday night.

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 14-year-old Bridget Osorio Hernandez and 2-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.

Anthony is a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bridget is a white female standing about 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Bernardo is a white male standing about 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The alleged abductor Olga Diego Hernandez is described as a white female standing 5″1′ tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes. Olga has three moles on the left side of her face and has a piercing on her lower right lip.

The children and Olga were last seen traveling in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck with NC registration of TEF9945.

Officials have not provided any photos inn this case as of yet.

#Asheboro, #NorthCarolina #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30777/12910/screen.

Posted by AMBER Alert on Monday, July 19, 2021

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 626-1300, or call 911 or *HP.

