Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing senior

Lynn McGhee photo
Lynn McGhee photo
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior.

The Bedford County Emergency Communications Center took a call from Adult Services Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. notifying them that Lynn McGhee, 76, was missing.

Deputies say McGhee is a white male who weighs about 140 pounds and has long hair, a gray beard and a mustache. They say he was last reported seen Monday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m. outside his home in the 1200 block of Lost Trail Rd in Montvale.

He was wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans. Deputies are working with multiple agencies to find him.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information on Lynn McGhee’s location to contact 540-586-7827 or by dialing 911.

