Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single use restroom facilities’
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In response to trans student concerns, the Carroll County school board voted Tuesday to convert all bathrooms in the middle and high school to “single-use restroom facilities.”
The move is expected to cost more than $2 million.
The funding will also go towards ventilation and air conditioning improvements.
