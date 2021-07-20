Advertisement

Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign

(KOTA)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new coalition hopes to make the high cost of prescription drugs an issue in the fall campaign.

The group Virginians for Affordable Medicine includes nine organizations concerned with access to prescription drugs.

They are asking candidates to support the creation of a prescription drug affordability board, and vote for other legislation that could address the issue.

Kat Schroeder is a resident of Arlington who lives with type 1 diabetes and relies on insulin to maintain her health.

“Drug pricing reform must be a top priority for everyone running for office in Virginia,” Schroeder said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning. “People like me cannot afford to wait. We need change now.”

Members of the House of Delegates are up for re-election and the new coalition is seeking commitments from candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash
Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards
Cleared: Catawba Road closed in Daleville following crash

Latest News

Racing returned to Colonial Downs this week, as the track opened 21 days of thoroughbred horse...
Racing returns to Colonial Downs
Lynchburg City Schools
Survey says increasing trend of Lynchburg youth reporting decline in mental health
Wildfire smoke from the west coast is over the area leading to deep orange sunsets.
Tuesday, July 20 - Evening FastCast
Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single use restroom facilities’