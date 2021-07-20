Advertisement

COVID cases, hospitalizations rise in Roanoke and Allegheny

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts gave its weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning, warning that cases are increasing back up to spring-time numbers.

Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow says there was also a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, with 14 people in the hospital from the virus as of yesterday.

Last week, she says less than ten people were hospitalized, as has been the case since April.

Dr. Morrow says this was predicted to happen due to larger gatherings occurring over the summer, especially over the 4th of July, and mask mandates being dropped.

”It is important for us to remember that we have three safe effective vaccines,” said Dr. Morrow. “But as long as we have significant activity in our community even people who are vaccinated are at risk of getting it because nothing is 100 percent effective.”

Morrow says the new cases are mostly people who are not vaccinated and continues to encourage those people to keep wearing their masks for the health of themselves and their community.

