Crash leads to repairs on Buffalo Creek bridge

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Courtesy Sydney Lange
Courtesy Sydney Lange(Sydney Lange)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The bridge railing on the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 608 (Forge Road) was damaged in a crash Tuesday, leading to repairs and a single-lane traffic pattern.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. near Route 700 (Bunker Hill Mill Road) where crews are cleaning debris.

The bridge is expected to reopen at around midnight Wednesday to single-lane traffic and flagger traffic control.

Repairs should be complete by noon on Friday, July 23, according to VDOT. The single-lane traffic pattern will be utilized throughout that period.

