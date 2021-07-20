Crash leads to repairs on Buffalo Creek bridge

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The bridge railing on the Buffalo Creek bridge on Route 608 (Forge Road) was damaged in a crash Tuesday, leading to repairs and a single-lane traffic pattern.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. near Route 700 (Bunker Hill Mill Road) where crews are cleaning debris.

The bridge is expected to reopen at around midnight Wednesday to single-lane traffic and flagger traffic control.

Repairs should be complete by noon on Friday, July 23, according to VDOT. The single-lane traffic pattern will be utilized throughout that period.

