Advertisement

Ferrum College water quality program enters 35th year

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Tuesday from May till August, Ferrum college students head out to Smith Mountain Lake monitoring for chemicals, bacteria, and algal blooms in the water.

“We look for runoff we look for water clarity and all of that is important that the lake stays as clean as it is and it’s in excellent shape,” says senior scientist Bob Pohlad.

The project is a collaboration of faculty, students, and the Smith Mountain Lake Association.

Stakeholders of the lake, and local health departments then use the data to actively inform people if there are any concerns.

“My assignment is total phosphorous and I also work on bacteria and the algae,” says intern Lauren Jutras. “My favorite part is counting algae and looking under the microscope it’s always something new it’s never the same.”

“When we had our bloom earlier in the year it was very exciting to see what kind of algae was causing all that stuff in the water,” says college senior Marco Diaz.

Professors say its a team effort with residents of the lake, with over 40 volunteers who live there sampling different locations, for the college student to collect and test.

“They know enough about what they’re doing to help teach their neighbors and other people why this is important and why everyone should care about the water quality of the lake,” says lab and field coordinator Carol Love.

“Once I’m doing this job people will know what’s in the water so families will take their kids or people who want to trust the numbers of what is in the lake they can come and have fun and recreate here,” says intern Luis Cevallos.

The program publishes a newsletter every month.

For more information and the latest water quality data from the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash
Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards
Cleared: Catawba Road closed in Daleville following crash

Latest News

RAHD COVID-19 Update July 20 2021
RAHD COVID-19 Update July 20 2021
A short parade around the campus of Kendal at Lexington kicked off the KaLex Games.
KaLex games begin at Kendal at Lexington
Local Visit Before EMS Memorial This Weekend
Local Visit Before EMS Memorial This Weekend
College Students Look At Water Quality
College Students Look At Water Quality
July 20 2021 Women Lawsuit Against Liberty University
July 20 2021 Women Lawsuit Against Liberty University