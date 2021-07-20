Frosty Landon dies at 87

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Frosty Landon, the longtime editor of the Roanoke Times and a strong advocate for open government in Virginia, has died.

WDBJ7 last spoke with him in 2013, for a story on John F. Kennedy’s visit to Roanoke more than 50 years earlier.

Landon was reporting live for WDBJ Radio on November 4, 1960, and he interviewed Kennedy as the presidential candidate stepped off the plane.

“I didn’t remember a single question,” Landon told us, “but I certainly remembered the one distinctive thing. And that was showing on the right hand of Kennedy, a band-aid that obviously was there to protect what was left of his hand after a long arduous campaign.”

“This was the era of closing schools and massive resistance, and the Byrd machine was in its last hurrah,” Landon said. “And here was Kennedy coming in and kind of saying you’re going to be a purple state one of these days.”

After he retired from the newspaper, Landon worked hard to strengthen Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.

He was a founder and the first executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

Forrest ‘Frosty’ Landon died early Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 87.

