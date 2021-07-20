Advertisement

Learn more about the Gross Orchard Peach Harvest Celebration on Saturday

(KNOP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A day filled with music, food and fun awaits this Saturday at the Gross Orchard Peach Harvest Celebration.

Food trucks and homemade peach ice cream are a few of the edible highlights visitors can expect.

Gross Orchard is located at 6817 Wheats Valley Road.

Additional information can be found on the orchard’s Facebook page.

