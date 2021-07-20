Learn more about the Gross Orchard Peach Harvest Celebration on Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A day filled with music, food and fun awaits this Saturday at the Gross Orchard Peach Harvest Celebration.

Food trucks and homemade peach ice cream are a few of the edible highlights visitors can expect.

Gross Orchard is located at 6817 Wheats Valley Road.

Additional information can be found on the orchard’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.