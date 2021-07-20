More clouds than sun as a front lingers nearby

Clouds linger today keeping temperatures in the 80s

Increasing temperatures and humidity for the rest of the week

TUESDAY

A slow-moving front will push south of the area into the Carolinas. With it nearby, skies remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times with highs in the mid 80s. Any shower chances should remain isolated and confined mainly in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer today. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A few showers possible to the North on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Skies remain partly to mostly sunny Wednesday allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. A front will arrive in the mountains late in the day bringing a slight shower/storm chances mainly north of I-64 late. If we’re lucky, a few of the showers may reach as far south as Highway 460 by Wednesday evening. However, that chance remains pretty low at this point. Thursday also remains hot and fairly dry.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Several fronts will take aim at the area from the northwest into the weekend before moving into North and South Carolina and fading away. This is a fairly typical pattern for Summer and often leads to nothing more than pop-up showers and storms along with muggy, warm temperatures. The first front arrives late Friday and another Saturday.

The one Sunday may stall just close enough to the region to deliver a slightly higher chance of showers Sunday into Monday. Even then, the pattern likely won’t bring anything more than spotty to scattered storm coverage.

Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.