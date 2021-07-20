Advertisement

Lynchburg vehicles broken into Monday

Contact 434-455-6041 with additional helpful information.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three vehicles were broken into Monday in Lynchburg, according to Lynchburg Police.

Two vehicles in the 3400 block of Old Forest Road were subject to the break-ins, along with a catalytic converter being stolen from an additional vehicle in the 2100 block of Carrington Road.

Anyone who may have footage of these crimes on security or doorbell footage is asked to contact 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal to share. Anonymous footage or information can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Contact 434-455-6041 with additional helpful information.

