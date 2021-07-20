Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Gov. Northam will announce this week a mask policy for the upcoming school year.

As it stands, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.

According to the governor, the policy for the fall will likely be in line with the CDC’s guidelines, which recommends masks only for unvaccinated students and staff members, ages 2 and older.

About 35 percent of students in Virginia who are eligible for the vaccine have not received it, according to the governor.

Gov. Northam will issue the mask policy in the next couple days.

