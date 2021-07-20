Advertisement

Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Gov. Northam will announce this week a mask policy for the upcoming school year.

As it stands, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.

According to the governor, the policy for the fall will likely be in line with the CDC’s guidelines, which recommends masks only for unvaccinated students and staff members, ages 2 and older.

About 35 percent of students in Virginia who are eligible for the vaccine have not received it, according to the governor.

Gov. Northam will issue the mask policy in the next couple days.

Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools

Copyright 2021 WWBT/WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards
Cleared: Catawba Road closed in Daleville following crash

Latest News

Taking Off With STEM
Taking Off With STEM
It's a week-long college experience for rising sophomore, junior, and senior high school girls...
Radford University helps high school students learn about STEM
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools
The district also reports school boards around the NRV are preparing to meet and set their own...
New River Health District reports 41% of population is vaccinated