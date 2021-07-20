Advertisement

Radford University helps high school students learn about STEM

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University’s Artis College of Science and Technology is helping young women take off - all in the name of science and technology.

It’s all a part of their Summer Bridge ‘Women in STEM Program.’

It is a week-long college experience for rising sophomore, junior and senior high school girls interested in STEM.

This year’s theme is “MISSION TO MARS.”

The girls listened to speakers and had the chance to learn about autonomous vehicles, rockets, biology, space travel and more.

The program is offered every year.

You can learn more about the program on the university’s website.

