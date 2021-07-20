Advertisement

Roanoke City Council approves name change for Lee Plaza

Roanoke City Council approves name change for Lee Plaza
Roanoke City Council approves name change for Lee Plaza(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has approved a name change for Lee Plaza.

The area where the Lee monument once stood will be named in honor of Henrietta Lacks, the Roanoke native whose cancer cells continue to fuel groundbreaking medical research.

And the section that includes the Roanoke War Memorial will be named ‘Freedom Plaza.’

Roanoke City Council Member Patricia White-Boyd made the motion.

“And I think we would have the best of both worlds,” White-Boyd said, “and still recognize Henrietta Lacks, which is long, long overdue, and recognize our veterans and those who fought at the same time, where they already stand.”

Naming the plaza in honor of Lacks was the first choice of citizens who shared their opinions with the city. The second choice was ‘Star City Plaza.’

Council members debated the different options Monday afternoon, but the final vote was unanimous Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Family displaced by Roanoke house fire
One dead, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Wise County
Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash
Body found in Stuarts Draft
Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend

Latest News

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children believed to be abducted in North Carolina
Speaker calls on council member to step aside, but Robert Jeffrey says he is innocent of felony...
Speaker calls on Jeffrey to step aside from Roanoke City Council
Frosty Landon, longtime editor of the Roanoke Times and advocate for open government has died.
Frosty Landon dies at 87
Crews prepare for crowds to return to FloydFest
Crews prepare for FloydFest