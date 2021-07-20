Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with arson after fire crews found a small trash can fire in a parking garage Monday.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were called to the 100 block of Church Avenue SW for a fire alarm Monday just before 1 a.m.

When firefighters pulled up, they approached the multi-story parking garage but saw no visible fire. Then they report finding a small trash can fire that they were then able to put out with a water can. The fire was contained to the trash can and no injuries were reported. Crews labeled the fire as incendiary.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Roanoke Police Department identified the suspect as James Lewis Martin, Jr., 25. James was arrested and charged with Arson of an Occupied Public Building.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Fire Marshal’s Office Tip Line at (540) 853-2406 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.