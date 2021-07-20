Advertisement

Speaker calls on Jeffrey to step aside from Roanoke City Council

Speaker calls on council member to step aside, but Robert Jeffrey says he is innocent of felony embezzlement charges.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A speaker at Monday’s meeting of Roanoke City Council called on member Robert Jeffrey to step aside, at least temporarily.

Jeffrey is facing felony embezzlement charges, that authorities allege are related to his work as a property manager for a local non-profit organization.

But Jeffrey says he is innocent and plans to continue serving on city council.

“The embezzlement charges don’t appear to involve Roanoke City Council money,” David Garland said during the meeting Monday afternoon, “but this matter certainly casts a shadow over his character, public image and judgement while it’s pending. And it does relate to the council’s work.”

“I respect all citizens’ comments, because they are citizens of Roanoke and I am an elected official,” Jeffrey told WDBJ7. “However I am innocent, and I am still innocent and I am going to do the duties that I have been elected to do.”

A jury trial is scheduled in late October.

