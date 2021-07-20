Stephen Epperly, convicted killer, denied recent parole request

PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Parole Board has denied the latest parole request for Stephen Epperly.

Epperly is the man convicted of killing Radford University student Gina Hall nearly 40 years ago.

He has filed for parole on his life sentence every time he was eligible.

Hall’s body has never been found; Epperly’s murder conviction was the first in Virginia to happen without a body.

In 2020, Diana Hall Bodmer, Hall’s sister, worked to introduce Senate Bill 5103, which has become better known as Gina’s Bill. It would set standards for Virginia’s Parole Board that convicted murderers would not be eligible for parole without disclosing where their victims’ bodies are located.

The Commonwealth’s attorney wrote in a letter:

“Mr. Epperly should know by now that as long as I am in office, we will meet him at the gates of parole with a visceral objection. The continued efforts by Gina Hall’s family to make sure she is never forgotten is truly remarkable. We will stand with them any day. The justice that Everett Shockley fought so hard to achieve should never ever be diluted by Stephen Epperly’s release. I am sure Richmond will give him another bid at parole and I am damn sure we will be ready to fight that one as well.”

