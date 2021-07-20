Survey says increasing trend of Lynchburg youth reporting decline in mental health

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board reviewed a youth behavior risk survey at Tuesday’s meeting.

That survey covers health-related issues such as physical activity, mental health and drug issues.

The survey was given to some students last year.

It says LCS has multiple areas where there’s opportunities to grow.

One area is mental health. According to the survey, there was an “increasing trend in Lynchburg youth reporting decline in mental health and an increase in reports of attempted suicide in the past 12 months.”

The survey says respondents did report some positives, including a perception of strong community support for reducing violence.

