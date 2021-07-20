Two-way traffic coming back to downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - During a three-stage process, downtown Lynchburg will be implementing two-way traffic back to their roadways for the first time in decades.

Main Street and Church Street are being adapted in accordance with Lynchburg City Council’s 2040 Downtown Master Plan. The three-phrase approach is being utilized to blend with the Main Street Renewal Project currently in place.

The city says the purpose for restoring the two-way structure is multifaceted, but heavily fueled by the desire to create a downtown environment that is more comfortable for pedestrians.

Added factors include:

- Increased business visibility

- More efficient vehicle circulation paths

- Less turning movements

- Less confusion for visitors

Additional information on the motivating factors and phase approach can be found on the City of Lynchburg’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.