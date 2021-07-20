Advertisement

Two-way traffic coming back to downtown Lynchburg

During a three-stage process, downtown Lynchburg will be implementing two-way traffic back to their roadways for the first time in decades.
Downtown Lynchburg (WDBJ7)
Downtown Lynchburg (WDBJ7)(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - During a three-stage process, downtown Lynchburg will be implementing two-way traffic back to their roadways for the first time in decades.

Main Street and Church Street are being adapted in accordance with Lynchburg City Council’s 2040 Downtown Master Plan. The three-phrase approach is being utilized to blend with the Main Street Renewal Project currently in place.

The city says the purpose for restoring the two-way structure is multifaceted, but heavily fueled by the desire to create a downtown environment that is more comfortable for pedestrians.

Added factors include:

- Increased business visibility

- More efficient vehicle circulation paths

- Less turning movements

- Less confusion for visitors

Additional information on the motivating factors and phase approach can be found on the City of Lynchburg’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards
Cleared: Catawba Road closed in Daleville following crash

Latest News

Botetourt County, VA Logo
Botetourt County looking for public input about website
Lynchburg vehicles broken into Monday
Lynn McGhee photo
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing senior
Roanoke and Salem are bridging the gap and connecting their two cities with a new extension of...
New bridge connects Roanoke and Salem greenways