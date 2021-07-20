Advertisement

Virginia looking for its first cannabis attorney

(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With recreational marijuana use recently legalized, Virginia’s attorney general is seeking applicants interested in serving as the state’s first cannabis attorney.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said in a news release that the person hired for the position will serve as general counsel to the newly created Virginia Cannabis Control Authority and assist other state agencies with regulations and laws regarding cannabis.

Earlier this year, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly voted to legalize the adult recreational use of marijuana. The new law took effect July 1, though the retail market won’t be up and running for years to come.

Interested candidates should apply online at jobs.virginia.gov/ and can locate the position here or by searching for keyword “cannabis” or selecting “Attorney General” in the list of state agencies.

Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards

