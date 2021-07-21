Advertisement

Blue Ridge Rock Festival permit approved

The festival is still contingent on Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police approvals of parking and traffic control guidelines.
2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign
2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the permit application for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Tuesday.

The four-day event (September 9-12) at the Blue Ridge Ampitheater in Blairs is expected to attract 35,000 people per day, according to the Board.

The festival is still contingent on Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police approvals of parking and traffic control guidelines.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
Driver being chased by police hurt in Roanoke crash
Nearly 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Three from Roanoke named to Virginia cannabis oversight boards
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Bassett Rescue Squad On Shooting
Danville shooting victim has been released from hospital after being shot in the head
Bassett Rescue Squad On Shooting
Bassett Rescue Squad On Shooting
Confederate Statue To Be Removed From Roanoke College
Confederate Statue To Be Removed From Roanoke College