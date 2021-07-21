Blue Ridge Rock Festival permit approved

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the permit application for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival on Tuesday.

The four-day event (September 9-12) at the Blue Ridge Ampitheater in Blairs is expected to attract 35,000 people per day, according to the Board.

The festival is still contingent on Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police approvals of parking and traffic control guidelines.

