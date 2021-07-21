Broadband authority helps region seek funding to expand high-speed service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Extending broadband to more Virginians has become a major priority for state leaders. And a new effort in the Roanoke Valley could help the region secure more funding.

The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority is now working with internet service providers and local governments to expand service in Roanoke, Botetourt and Craig Counties.

The authority is bringing them together to apply for a share of the $49 million that state lawmakers have already approved.

Frank Smith is the President and CEO of the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority.

“Planning and preparation are key to this, because as we go forward materials may become harder to get,” Smith told WDBJ7. “So the more opportunity, the more work we put up front is really important, so it’s the plan for the plan that we’re working on.”

And more funding could be on the way if the General Assembly approves Governor Northam’s proposal to commit $700 million to broadband projects.

