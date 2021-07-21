Advertisement

Buena Vista murals on the Appalachian Mural Trail

One of the murals in downtown Buena Vista.
One of the murals in downtown Buena Vista.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Jul. 21, 2021
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now four murals in building walls in town, one more than they needed to get added to the Appalachian Mural Trail.

The trail’s website features murals throughout the Appalachian region, encouraging travelers to not just stop by for a look but snap a selfie with the art.

”There are a lot of folks that just like to see public art on this website,” said Kristina Ramsey, Buena Vista’s Economic Development & Marketing Coordinator, “and with this trail it puts it there with murals in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia.”

There are more than one-hundred twenty murals in total on the trail in several states.

