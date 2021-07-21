Danville shooting victim has been released from hospital after being shot in the head

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - On July 14th, Danville Police responded to a shooting at the American Freight store, finding 29-year-old store manager, Dacha Fitzgerald, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

“It was shocking, it was that disbelief when you first heard about it.” said Bassett Rescue Squad Captain Jeff Fulcher.

Police arrested Fitzgerald’s coworker, Javion Scott, and charged him with malicious wounding.

As for Fitzgerald, who sacrifices his time away from work, saving lives as a volunteer with the Bassett Rescue Squad, he was in need of that same service.

“It’s kind of like if something was to happen to your family or co worker it really drive you home.” said Fulcher.

Jeff Fulcher says Fitzgerald, who also serves as a firefighter, is so active, that he’s been deemed the “Mayor of Bassett” among first responders.

“He’s able to relate to people a lot, and for us he has been a great tool when we go to public events everyone seems to know Dacha and he knows everyone too.” said Fulcher.

For a group who has experience various types of emergencies, Fulcher says the last few days have been filled with emotion.

“There has been some tears shed down here an lots of hugging, some laughs too, everyone has to deal with their own coping mechanisms the way them have it.” said Fulcher.

As Fitzgerald is now out of the hospital and he going through therapy. Fulcher knows he’s itching to return to the rescue squad.

“Definitely looking forward to having Dacha back but I don’t want him to come back to soon. He has a blessing and I want him to take care of himself first and we can worry about the rest later.” said Fulcher.

