Advertisement

Dog boarding facilities see increase in customers

The dog boarding, grooming, and daycare facility in Roanoke.
The dog boarding, grooming, and daycare facility in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local dog boarders and daycares are seeing double the amount of furry friends in their facilities

Canine Cottage saw a 97% increase in their boarding program compared to this time last year.

Owner Christin Bowles believes since so many people adopted dogs over the pandemic, many are now returning to work and traveling, and need a place for their pooch to stay

Thankfully, she says they’re fully staffed and still recommend the daycare for the benefits it can have on your dog’s behavior

“You exercise your dog, they’re just healthier, calmer, and also the socialization skills. Getting to be around other dogs and other people without their owners present is amazing because it just makes them do better in society,” says Bowles.

The owner says they’re always accepting applications for extra help when the kennels start filling up.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
James Martin mugshot
Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority is working with internet service providers and local...
Broadband authority helps region seek funding to expand high-speed service
Car Theft
Avoiding grand theft auto & car break-ins
Donations For Pittsylvania County Emergency Crews July 21 2021
Donations For Pittsylvania County Emergency Crews July 21 2021
Health Care At Home Following COVID-19 Concerns
Health Care At Home Following COVID-19 Concerns