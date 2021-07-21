Dog boarding facilities see increase in customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local dog boarders and daycares are seeing double the amount of furry friends in their facilities

Canine Cottage saw a 97% increase in their boarding program compared to this time last year.

Owner Christin Bowles believes since so many people adopted dogs over the pandemic, many are now returning to work and traveling, and need a place for their pooch to stay

Thankfully, she says they’re fully staffed and still recommend the daycare for the benefits it can have on your dog’s behavior

“You exercise your dog, they’re just healthier, calmer, and also the socialization skills. Getting to be around other dogs and other people without their owners present is amazing because it just makes them do better in society,” says Bowles.

The owner says they’re always accepting applications for extra help when the kennels start filling up.

