First ‘Rosie’s Game Room’ opening in Collinsville

The Rosie's facility in Vinton.
The Rosie's facility in Vinton.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Colonial Downs Group will open its first “Rosie’s Game Room” in Collinsville on Thursday.

The new gaming option is an expansion of the company’s Off-Track-Betting operation at 2360 Virginia Avenue, which has been in Collinsville for years. Colonial Downs says the new game room will offer a hybrid of the newest gaming technology, along with a sampling of some of the best menu items from across Virginia’s Rosie’s.

Rosie’s Game Room will feature the same Historical Horse Racing machines found in its emporium locations in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton, New Kent and Dumfries.

“Our five Rosie’s locations have delivered great entertainment to their communities while providing good jobs and important tax revenues to the localities and to the Commonwealth,” said Aaron Gomes, chief operating officer at Colonial Downs Group. “We are proud to bring this same community partnership to Collinsville and we look forward to many years of fun, safe and successful operations.”

The upgraded facility has been expanded to more than 3,500-square feet and will have 130 parking spaces. It opens Thursday, July 22.

