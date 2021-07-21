Advertisement

Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot outside a home in the 3500 block of Dona Drive NW Tuesday night.

Officers responded at around 8 p.m. and found the man with what appeared to be non-critical injuries, according to Roanoke Police.

No suspects were found at the scene, and no arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”) with helpful information. Both methods can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

