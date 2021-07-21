Advertisement

North Carolina man sentenced for soliciting minors in Galax through Snapchat

By WDBJ
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The United States Department of Justice says Jason Kelly Inman, 41 of Mount Airy, was sentenced to 210 months in prison on Wednesday for soliciting boys aged 14-16 to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos for expensive gifts.

At least four Galax boys were targeted.

Inman admitted that he would provide victims with gifts that included alcohol, marijuana, money, vape cartridges, and cell phones between June 2020 and December 2020 before eventually moving the conversation to sexual issues. He then would ask for and receive sexually explicit photos and videos as a condition for the victims to continue to receive gifts.

He also traveled to Grayson County to give the victims gifts. No evidence was found of physical contact between Inman and the boys.

The case was handled by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
James Martin mugshot
Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
Reward offered for 2011 Lynchburg homicide case
Courtesy Roanoke Valley HOG Chapter
Roanoke Valley HOG to host charity poker run Saturday
Courtesy Appomattox County Sheriff's Office
One dead following Appomattox County shooting