North Carolina man sentenced for soliciting minors in Galax through Snapchat

(WDBJ) - The United States Department of Justice says Jason Kelly Inman, 41 of Mount Airy, was sentenced to 210 months in prison on Wednesday for soliciting boys aged 14-16 to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos for expensive gifts.

At least four Galax boys were targeted.

Inman admitted that he would provide victims with gifts that included alcohol, marijuana, money, vape cartridges, and cell phones between June 2020 and December 2020 before eventually moving the conversation to sexual issues. He then would ask for and receive sexually explicit photos and videos as a condition for the victims to continue to receive gifts.

He also traveled to Grayson County to give the victims gifts. No evidence was found of physical contact between Inman and the boys.

The case was handled by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Virginia State Police.

