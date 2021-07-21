Advertisement

One dead following Appomattox County shooting

Contact 434-352-8241 with any helpful information.
Courtesy Appomattox County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Appomattox County Sheriff's Office(Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One male victim is dead after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road, Sprout Spring.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says they responded at around noon to a reported shooting at the property and found the victim outside with a gunshot wound.

Despite immediate CPR efforts by deputies and Emergency Medical Services, the victim died at the scene.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr, 36 of Sprout Spring, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Contact 434-352-8241 with any helpful information.

