Reward offered for 2011 Lynchburg homicide case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a homicide in August 2011 at Maple and Poplar Streets.

Officers responded for a report of a malicious wounding and found a man who was shot. The victim, Jeffrey Rhoden, 41 of Lynchburg, was taken to the hospital and died later that night.

The case was re-opened. Contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with helpful information.

