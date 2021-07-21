Advertisement

Reward offered for 2011 Lynchburg homicide case

Contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with helpful information.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a homicide in August 2011 at Maple and Poplar Streets.

Officers responded for a report of a malicious wounding and found a man who was shot. The victim, Jeffrey Rhoden, 41 of Lynchburg, was taken to the hospital and died later that night.

The case was re-opened. Contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with helpful information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll County Schools to move to ‘single-use restroom facilities’
Man taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
The Asheboro Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez,...
AMBER Alert canceled for 3 children believed to have been abducted in North Carolina
James Martin mugshot
Roanoke man charged with arson after parking garage fire Monday
Governor Northam prepping school mask guidance for fall

Latest News

Joyce Alexander helps Curtis McCormick in his home in March, 2020.
Home health care providers caught in personnel and financial binds
North Carolina man sentenced for soliciting minors in Galax through Snapchat
Courtesy Roanoke Valley HOG Chapter
Roanoke Valley HOG to host charity poker run Saturday
Courtesy Appomattox County Sheriff's Office
One dead following Appomattox County shooting