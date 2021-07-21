Advertisement

Woman injured in second shooting in Roanoke Tuesday

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday night after a shooting in Roanoke.

Roanoke Police responded to the 600 block of 11th Street NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. Officers found a woman outside of a business with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say details on the incident are limited, but no suspects were located at the scene ad no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

